Syneos Health reports Q3 earnings miss; narrows FY22 guidance

Nov. 04, 2022 6:18 AM ETSyneos Health, Inc. (SYNH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Syneos Health press release (NASDAQ:SYNH): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.23 misses by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $1.34B (-0.7% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $210.0M increased 3.7% Y/Y.
  • The company’s Net Leverage Ratio was 3.2x based on trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA.
  • Updated full year 2022 guidance: Revenue of $5,300.0M-$5,360.0M vs. consensus of $5.47B; GAAP Diluted EPS of $2.58-$2.71; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $4.69-$4.87 vs. consensus of $4.98; Adjusted EBITDA of $800M-$830M.
  • The company's expected non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 23.5% for the year ending December 31, 2022. 

