AdvanSix Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 beats by $0.10, revenue of $478.77M beats by $15.3M
Nov. 04, 2022 6:32 AM ETAdvanSix Inc. (ASIX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- AdvanSix press release (NYSE:ASIX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $478.77M (+7.2% Y/Y) beats by $15.3M.
- Outlook: 4Q22 expected performance rebounding towards results demonstrated in 1Q22 and 2Q22 as well as continued strong cash flow generation; Expect strong underlying agriculture and fertilizer industry fundamentals to continue; North American demand for nylon and chemical intermediates mixed overall; softness in consumer durables and building and construction end markets; Targeting typical high plant utilization rates as supported by our global competitive position; Capital Expenditures tracking to approximately $95 million for the full year 2022; Expect pre-tax income impact of planned plant turnarounds to be $28 million to $33 million in 2023 versus approximately $50 million in 2022.
