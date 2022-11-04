ImmunoGen reports Q3 mixed earnings; raises FY22 revenue guidance
Nov. 04, 2022 6:33 AM ETImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ImmunoGen press release (NASDAQ:IMGN): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.31 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $15.4M (+67.2% Y/Y) beats by $3.26M.
- ImmunoGen had $309.5M in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2022, compared with $478.8M as of December 31, 2021.
- Cash used in operations was $169.6M for the first nine months of 2022, compared with cash used in operations of $123.5M for the same period in 2021.
- Capital expenditures were $1.1M in each of the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.
Guidance: ImmunoGen has updated its financial guidance for 2022 and now expects: revenues between $80 million and $90 million vs. consensus of $80.32M; operating expenses between $320 million and $330 million; and cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2022 to be between $230 million and $240 million.
