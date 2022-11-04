ImmunoGen reports Q3 mixed earnings; raises FY22 revenue guidance

Nov. 04, 2022 6:33 AM ETImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • ImmunoGen press release (NASDAQ:IMGN): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.31 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $15.4M (+67.2% Y/Y) beats by $3.26M.
  • ImmunoGen had $309.5M in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2022, compared with $478.8M as of December 31, 2021.
  • Cash used in operations was $169.6M for the first nine months of 2022, compared with cash used in operations of $123.5M for the same period in 2021.
  • Capital expenditures were $1.1M in each of the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.

  • Guidance: ImmunoGen has updated its financial guidance for 2022 and now expects: revenues between $80 million and $90 million vs. consensus of $80.32M; operating expenses between $320 million and $330 million; and cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2022 to be between $230 million and $240 million.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.