Cinemark GAAP EPS of -$0.20 misses by $0.06, revenue of $650.4M beats by $33.83M
Nov. 04, 2022 6:36 AM ETCinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Cinemark press release (NYSE:CNK): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.20 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $650.4M (+49.6% Y/Y) beats by $33.83M.
- “We remain highly optimistic about the future of theatrical exhibition and Cinemark,” stated Sean Gamble, Cinemark’s President & CEO. “Consumer behavior over the past year validates that moviegoing enthusiasm remains strong and vibrant across all categories of films and audiences. Quarter after quarter, genre by genre, we’ve seen long-standing records broken and films performing at levels comparable to, or better than, pre-pandemic expectations.”
