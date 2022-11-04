Telefonica S.A. Non-GAAP EPS of €0.02, revenue of €10.34B; on track to meet guidance for 2022
Nov. 04, 2022 6:37 AM ETTelefónica, S.A. (TEF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Telefonica S.A. press release (NYSE:TEF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of €0.02.
- Revenue of €10.34B (+11.2% Y/Y).
- OIBDA margin in organic terms was stable(-0.2p.p. Y/Y to32.8%inQ322;-0.4p.p. Y/Y to 32.8% in 9M22).
- OIBDA- CapEx decreased by -7.5% Y/Y in organic terms in Q322 mainly due to an increase in CapEx.
- CapEx grew 3.1% Y/Y in Q322. It was up 18.4% Y/Y in organic terms mainly due to a different CapEx execution.
- Outlook January-September2022 results on track to meet guidance for2022(organic including 50% of VMO2 JV). Against a challenging backdrop: Revenue: “high-end of the low single digit growth” range; OIBDA: “mid-to-high-end of the low single digit growth” range and CapEx (ex-spectrum) to sales ratio of up to 15%.
