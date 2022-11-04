Karyopharm surges as blood cancer drug drives sales in Q3, net loss narrows

  • Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) stock rose ~9% premarket Friday after Q3 results beat estimates and the company maintained its FY22 outlook.
  • Net loss narrowed to -$36.32M, compared to -$51.81M in Q3 2021.
  • Total revenue declined -4% Y/Y to $36.14M.
  • However, product revenue from blood cancer drug Xpovio (selinexor) grew +19.8% Y/Y to $32M.
  • Karyopharm maintained its full year 2022 outlook for Xpovio net product revenue and expects it to be between $120M and $130M. Meanwhile, total revenue is anticipated between $155M and $165M (consensus $156.80M).
  • Q3 License and other revenue declined -62.2% Y/Y to $4.14M. The company said the decrease was mainly due to the recognition of $9.8M in milestone-related revenue from Antengene Therapeutics Q3 2021, compared to $2.4M in royalty revenue and $1.4M in reimbursement revenue from Menarini in Q3 2022.
  • R&D expenses declined to $31.36M, compared to $45.8M in Q3 2021.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments as of Sept. 30 were $150.1M, compared to $235.6M as of Dec. 31.
