Jabil names Kenny Wilson as new CEO

Nov. 04, 2022 6:43 AM ETJabil Inc. (JBL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Jabil (NYSE:JBL) has appointed Kenny Wilson as its next CEO, taking over from current Chairman and CEO Mark Mondello from May 1, 2023.
  • The upcoming CEO has been with Jabil since 2000 with roles served in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Wilson was most recently Executive Vice President, leading the Jabil Greenpoint Team.
  • Steve Raymund, Lead Independent Director, said: "Over the past two years, [Mondello] has been fully transparent about his plans, allowing us the opportunity to work together to ensure a thorough succession plan, one that led to the selection of Kenny Wilson, a long-tenured and superbly prepared Jabil leader."
  • Mondello will remain Executive Chairman following his departure from the CEO role and focus on strategy and corporate development, along with other responsibilities.

