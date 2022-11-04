Gray Television GAAP EPS of $1.09 misses by $0.32, revenue of $909M misses by $41.99M, guides Q4 revenue outlook below the consensus

Nov. 04, 2022 6:48 AM ETGray Television, Inc. (GTN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Gray Television press release (NYSE:GTN): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.09 misses by $0.32.
  • Revenue of $909M (+51.2% Y/Y) misses by $41.99M.
  • Core Advertising Revenue was $359 million, an increase of 23% from the third quarter of 2021.
  • Broadcast Cash Flow was $357 million, an increase of 75% from the third quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $336 million, an increase of 81% from the third quarter of 2021.
  • Q4 Guidance:
  • Revenue:Core advertising revenue of $385 million to $400 million. Retransmission revenue of $345 million to $350 million. Political advertising revenue of $235 million to $245 million. Production company revenue of $35 million to $36 million. Total revenue of $1.017 billion to $1.049 billion vs consensus of $1.15B.
  • Operating Expenses: Broadcasting expenses of $565 million to $575 million, including retransmission expense of approximately $225 million and non-cash stock-based compensation expense of approximately $1 million. Production company expenses of approximately $25 million to $26 million. Corporate expenses of $30 million to $34 million, including non-cash stock-based compensation expense of approximately $4 million.

