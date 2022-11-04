Brookfield Renewable Partners FFO of $0.38 beats by $0.02, revenue of $1.11B beats by $50M

Nov. 04, 2022 6:52 AM ETBrookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP), BEP.UN:CABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Brookfield Renewable Partners press release (NYSE:BEP): Q3 FFO of $0.38 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $1.11B (+14.9% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
  • "Our balance sheet is in excellent shape, with S&P and Fitch affirming our credit rating at BBB+ with a stable outlook. We remain resilient to the rising interest rates globally, with over 90% of our borrowings being project level non-recourse debt, with an average remaining term of 12 years, no material near-term maturities in the next five years, and only 3% exposure to floating rate debt."

