Brookfield Renewable Partners FFO of $0.38 beats by $0.02, revenue of $1.11B beats by $50M
- Brookfield Renewable Partners press release (NYSE:BEP): Q3 FFO of $0.38 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $1.11B (+14.9% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
- "Our balance sheet is in excellent shape, with S&P and Fitch affirming our credit rating at BBB+ with a stable outlook. We remain resilient to the rising interest rates globally, with over 90% of our borrowings being project level non-recourse debt, with an average remaining term of 12 years, no material near-term maturities in the next five years, and only 3% exposure to floating rate debt."
