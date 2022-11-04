Hershey Non-GAAP EPS of $2.17 beats by $0.07, revenue of $2.73B beats by $110M, raises FY outlook

Nov. 04, 2022 6:53 AM ETThe Hershey Company (HSY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Hershey press release (NYSE:HSY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.17 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $2.73B (+15.7% Y/Y) beats by $110M.
  • Organic, constant currency net sales increased 11.8%.
  • The impact of acquisitions on net sales was a 4.1-point benefitwhile foreign currency exchange was a 0.3-point headwind.
  • FY outlook: Net sales growth to 14% - 15% from prior 12% - 14%, Reported earnings per share growth to 11% - 13% from prior 9% - 12%, Adjusted earnings per share growth to 14% - 15% from prior 12% - 14%

