Hershey Non-GAAP EPS of $2.17 beats by $0.07, revenue of $2.73B beats by $110M, raises FY outlook
Nov. 04, 2022 6:53 AM ETThe Hershey Company (HSY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Hershey press release (NYSE:HSY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.17 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $2.73B (+15.7% Y/Y) beats by $110M.
- Organic, constant currency net sales increased 11.8%.
- The impact of acquisitions on net sales was a 4.1-point benefit2 while foreign currency exchange was a 0.3-point headwind.
- FY outlook: Net sales growth to 14% - 15% from prior 12% - 14%, Reported earnings per share growth to 11% - 13% from prior 9% - 12%, Adjusted earnings per share growth to 14% - 15% from prior 12% - 14%
