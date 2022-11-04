Blue Owl Capital Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.01, revenue of $370.99M beats by $35.22M
Nov. 04, 2022 7:02 AM ETBlue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Blue Owl Capital press release (NYSE:OWL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $370.99M (+107.0% Y/Y) beats by $35.22M.
- AUM of $132.1 billion, up 11% since June 30, 2022 and up 87% since September 30, 2021
- FPAUM of $84.1 billion, up 9% since June 30, 2022 and up 79% since September 30, 2021
- Permanent Capital of $106.0 billion, up 11% since June 30, 2022 and up 64% since September 30, 2021
- AUM not yet paying fees of $10.7 billion, reflecting expected annual FRE management fees of approximately $139 million once deployed
- Note: The revised post corrects figures.
This was corrected on 11/04/2022 at 9:03 AM. The revised post corrects figures
Comments (3)