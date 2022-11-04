Blue Owl Capital Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 beats by $0.01, revenue of $370.99M beats by $35.22M

Nov. 04, 2022 7:02 AM ETBlue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Blue Owl Capital press release (NYSE:OWL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.14  beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $370.99M (+107.0% Y/Y) beats by $35.22M.
  • AUM of $132.1 billion, up 11% since June 30, 2022 and up 87% since September 30, 2021
  • FPAUM of $84.1 billion, up 9% since June 30, 2022 and up 79% since September 30, 2021
  • Permanent Capital of $106.0 billion, up 11% since June 30, 2022 and up 64% since September 30, 2021
  • AUM not yet paying fees of $10.7 billion, reflecting expected annual FRE management fees of approximately $139 million once deployed
  • Note: The revised post corrects figures.

This was corrected on 11/04/2022 at 9:03 AM. The revised post corrects figures

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.