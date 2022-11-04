DraftKings reports revenue growth of 136% in Q3, raises FY2022 revenue outlook
- DraftKings press release (NASDAQ:DKNG): Q3 Revenue of $502M (+135.7% Y/Y) beats by $64.98M.
- Revenue for the company’s B2C segment grew to $493M, an increase of 161% Y/Y.
- Monthly Unique Payers increased to 1.6M average monthly unique paying B2C customers, representing an increase of 22% Y/Y
- Average Revenue per MUP was $100 in the third quarter of 2022, representing a 114% increase Y/Y.
- “Our results in the third quarter significantly exceeded the expectations that we provided on our second quarter earnings conference call,” added Jason Park, DraftKings’ Chief Financial Officer. “We are increasing the midpoint of our fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance by $45 million and improving the midpoint of our fiscal year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance by $10 million, which is a meaningful improvement given our prior fiscal year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance did not include our launch in Kansas on September 1, 2022, or fourth quarter investments ahead of our expected launches in Maryland and Ohio, pending licensure and regulatory approvals. We are also introducing 2023 guidance for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA which reflects our continued balance between driving attractive revenue growth and meaningfully improving our Adjusted EBITDA.”
- The company is raising its fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance to a range of $2.16B to $2.19B from the range of $2.08B to $2.18B vs. consensus of $2.14B.
- The company now expects a fiscal year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA loss of between $800M and $780M compared to its prior guidance of a loss of between $835M and $765M.
