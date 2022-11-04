Evergy Non-GAAP EPS of $2.01 beats by $0.12, revises FY guidance
Nov. 04, 2022 7:06 AM ETEvergy, Inc. (EVRG)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Evergy press release (NYSE:EVRG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.01 beats by $0.12.
- The Company revised its 2022 GAAP EPS guidance range to $3.33 to $3.43 from its original guidance of $3.37 to $3.57 and narrowed its 2022 adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) guidance range to $3.53 to $3.63 vs. consensus of $3.56 from its original guidance of $3.43 to $3.63. Additionally, the Company reaffirmed its long-term adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) annual growth target of 6% to 8% through 2025 from the $3.30 midpoint of the original 2021 adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) guidance range.
