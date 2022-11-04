CCC Intelligent reports Q3 earnings beat; initiates Q4 and raises FY22 guidance

Nov. 04, 2022 7:08 AM ETCCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • CCC Intelligent press release (NYSE:CCCS): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.02 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $198.7M (+12.5% Y/Y) beats by $3.59M.
  • Adjusted gross profit was $154.1M, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 78%, for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $138.4M, representing an adjusted gross profit margin of 78%, for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted operating income was $71.1M for the third quarter of 2022, compared with adjusted operating income of $62.5M for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted net income was $46.6M for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $29.7M for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $78.1M for the third quarter of 2022, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $70.1M for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA grew 11% in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2021.
  • Business Outlook: Q4 22 Revenue of $200 million to $202 million vs. consensus of $200.67M; Adjusted EBITDA of $77 million to $79 million.
  • FY22 : Revenue of $779 million to $781 million vs. consensus of $775.43M; Adjusted EBITDA of $302 million to $304 million.

