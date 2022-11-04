Essent Group GAAP EPS of $1.66 beats by $0.16, revenue of $261.77M beats by $16.07M
Nov. 04, 2022 7:11 AM ETEssent Group Ltd. (ESNT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Essent Group press release (NYSE:ESNT): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.66 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $261.77M (-8.3% Y/Y) beats by $16.07M.
- New insurance written for the third quarter was $17.1 billion, compared to $20.1 billion in the second quarter of 2022 and $23.6 billion in the third quarter of 2021.
- Insurance in force as of September 30, 2022 was $222.5 billion, compared to $215.9 billion as of June 30, 2022 and $208.2 billion as of September 30, 2021.
- The combined ratio for the third quarter was 22.3%, compared to negative (16.2%) in the second quarter of 2022 and 15.9% in the third quarter of 2021.
