ACM Research reports Q3 earnings beat; updates FY22 revenue guidance
Nov. 04, 2022 7:12 AM ETACM Research, Inc. (ACMR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ACM Research press release (NASDAQ:ACMR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 beats by $0.19.
- Revenue of $133.71M (+99.5% Y/Y) beats by $20.4M.
- Cash and cash equivalents were $336.3M at September 30, 2022, versus $323.7M at June 30, 2022.
- Cash and cash equivalents, plus restricted cash and time deposits were $473.2M at September 30, 2022, versus $468.9M at June 30, 2022.
- For fiscal year 2022, the company now expects revenue to be in the range of $365 million to $385 million vs. consensus of $380.88M, versus the previous guidance range of $365 million to $405 million.
