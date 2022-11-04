Dell sued by Australian agency for allegedly misleading cost over add-on monitors
Nov. 04, 2022 7:14 AM ETDell Technologies Inc. (DELL)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was sued by Australia's competition agency on Friday after the agency claimed the company mislead consumers over the cost of add-on monitors.
- The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, or ACCC, said "from at least August 2019 to December 16, 2021," Dell Australia made "false or misleading representations on its website" over the cost of monitors and the potential savings if a monitor was purchased in conjunction with a computer.
- “We allege that Dell Australia made false, misleading or deceptive statements on its website to entice consumers to add on monitors to the purchase of a computer by displaying false or misleading discounts,” ACCC Commissioner Liza Carver said in a statement.
- Dell (DELL) did not immediately respond to a request from Seeking Alpha, but it told Reuters that roughly 2,100 customers were impacted because of an error in pricing processes.
- Dell (DELL) added it was working to update its systems to prevent the error from happening again.
- Jefferies recently issued a hold rating on Dell (DELL), noting there appears to be a "stabilizing" combination of server shipments across enterprise customers that should benefit the company next year.
