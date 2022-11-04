Ruth's Hospitality GAAP EPS of $0.16 misses by $0.03, revenue of $112.74M beats by $1.71M

Nov. 04, 2022 7:16 AM ETRuth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Ruth's Hospitality press release (NASDAQ:RUTH): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.16 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $112.74M (+8.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.71M.
  • Third quarter average weekly sales were $107.5 thousand in 2022 compared to $102.8 thousand in 2021 and $93.4 thousand in 2019.
  • Franchise income in the third quarter of 2022 was $4.9 million compared to $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. Third quarter 2022 comparable restaurant sales at franchisee-owned restaurants increased 4.1% compared to 2021.
  • Food and beverage costs, as a percentage of restaurant sales, decreased 257 basis points to 31.7% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Total beef costs decreased 14% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

