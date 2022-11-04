There's been some intense negotiations in recent weeks surrounding the implementation of a price cap on Russian sea-borne crude and refined products. The move, scheduled to take effect on Dec. 5 - alongside a forthcoming round of EU sanctions - is intended to curb the flow of oil revenues to Moscow's war machine. A careful and measured approach will need to be followed (that's why things have taken so long), with any missteps threatening to take more energy supply offline and compound problems with inflation.

Snapshot: The U.S. and its allies hope to restrict the availability of transport and insurance services to shippers that agree to observe the price ceiling (~95% of the world's oil tanker fleet is covered by the International Group of P&I Clubs in London and companies based in continental Europe). Another proposal is to limit the usage of U.S. financial services that could benefit from the scheme, but many are worried about its effectiveness, with some big Russian buyers like China and India already paying for products in currencies other than the dollar.

So far, the parties involved intend to set a price cap on Russian crude at a fixed level, rather than a floating one that moves with benchmarks like Brent and WTI. While it's not yet clear at what level the cap will be set, U.S. officials have signaled that any price should be above $60 a barrel, or high enough to cover production costs and encourage more output. The cap will also be reviewed regularly and could be changed by the coalition, which is made up of G7 nations and Australia.

Will it work? Months of discussions show that the allies think so, but skepticism is rife elsewhere. Vladimir Putin has said that Russian companies won't sell to countries that are backing the cap, triggering fears that the decision could further tighten global crude supply. Moscow may also skirt the plan with with shadow fleets and subpar insurance, and as mentioned above, major Russian importers have given little indication they will comply with the cap. "All it's going to do is reroute oil... and make life difficult for everyone else, which is what is happening right now anyway," said Daniel Ahn, a former deputy chief economist at the U.S. State Department.

