Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures rise, rates edge up ahead of jobs report

Stock index futures point to a higher open Friday, but direction will likely be dictated by the latest payroll numbers.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +0.9%, S&P futures (SPX) +0.9% and Dow futures (INDU) +0.6% are higher.

Economists predict that nonfarm payrolls rose by 200K in October, with the unemployment rate ticking up to 3.6%.

Bulls will likely be rooting for a miss to the downside as a tight labor market is a chief reason for a hawkish Fed.

"The data will be revised substantially, but this close to the mid-term elections expect a frantic spin-cycle around the numbers," UBS' Paul Donovan said. "Job creation is likely to have slowed, and real average earnings will remain extremely negative."

Rates are still on the ascent. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is up 3 basis points to 4.16%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) is up 5 basis points to 4.75%.

This "being one of the last weeks in which bond issuers can practically conclude their 2022 funding plan, or pre-fund for 2023, supply still tips the scales in favor of higher rates in our view," ING said. "Even if we’re wrong, the US Treasury is due to sell 10Y and 30Y notes/bonds next week, so the odds are that any post-NFP spike will be sold into."

Among active stocks, Twilio is plunging after weak guidance.