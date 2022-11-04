Fluor Non-GAAP EPS of $0.07 misses by $0.35, revenue of $3.61B beats by $70M
Nov. 04, 2022 7:25 AM ETFluor Corporation (FLR)EPSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Fluor press release (NYSE:FLR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.07 misses by $0.35.
- Revenue of $3.61B (+3.1% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- Ending backlog up 30% over last quarter to $25.4B; 58% reimbursable.
- New awards of $9.7B; 91% reimbursable.
- For the fourth quarter, Fluor is establishing an adjusted earnings per diluted share (EPS) range of $0.50 to $0.60 vs. consensus of $0.42 and an adjusted EBITDA range of $125M to $150M. Guidance for the fourth quarter reflects higher contributions from Energy and Urban Solutions.
