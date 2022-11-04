TransAlta Renewables GAAP EPS of -$0.07, revenue of $124M beats by $41.52M
Nov. 04, 2022 7:25 AM ETTransAlta Renewables Inc. (TRSWF), RNW:CABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- TransAlta Renewables press release (OTCPK:TRSWF): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.07.
- Revenue of $124M (+8.8% Y/Y) beats by $41.52M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $88 million, compared to $102 million in the same period in 2021
- Free cash flow ("FCF") of $58 million, compared to $64 million in the same period in 2021
- Cash available for distribution ("CAFD") of $46 million or $0.17 per share, compared to $54 million or $0.20 per share in the same period in 2021
- Loss before income taxes of $26 million, compared to earnings before income taxes of $21 million in the same period in 2021
- Cash flow from operating activities of $37 million, compared to $83 million in the same period in 2021
