Berkshire Hathaway pares stake in BYD's Hong Kong-listed shares to 17.9%

Nov. 04, 2022

BYD electric car (EV) store

Robert Way

  • Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) has trimmed its stake in electric vehicle maker BYD's (OTCPK:BYDDF) H shares to 17.92% from 18.22%, Reuters reported, citing a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing.
  • The giant U.S. investment firm run by Warren Buffett sold 3.297M of BYD's (OTCPK:BYDDF) Hong Kong-listed H shares for HK$560.5M  (US$71.4M) on Nov. 1, according to the filing.
  • Over the past few months, Berkshire (BRK.B) has loaded up on Occidental Petroleum (OXY) shares, boosting its stake to ~20.9% of the company.

