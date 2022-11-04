Berkshire Hathaway pares stake in BYD's Hong Kong-listed shares to 17.9%
Nov. 04, 2022
- Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) has trimmed its stake in electric vehicle maker BYD's (OTCPK:BYDDF) H shares to 17.92% from 18.22%, Reuters reported, citing a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing.
- The giant U.S. investment firm run by Warren Buffett sold 3.297M of BYD's (OTCPK:BYDDF) Hong Kong-listed H shares for HK$560.5M (US$71.4M) on Nov. 1, according to the filing.
- Over the past few months, Berkshire (BRK.B) has loaded up on Occidental Petroleum (OXY) shares, boosting its stake to ~20.9% of the company.
