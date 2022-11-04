Chinese EV names Nio (NYSE:NIO), XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) all leapt in pre-market action as Chinese regulators suggested realigning stringent anti-pandemic restrictions.

According to the state-backed Global Times, the Chinese National Health Commission said that anti-COVID measures should take into account their impact on the citizenry and business. Instead of strictly adhering to lockdowns, the regulator said the nation must “strive to control COVID-19 outbreaks with the minimum scale affected, and the shortest time and lowest cost possible,” while admitting undue impacts from prior policies.

While the paper said China will continue to “unswervingly'' adhere to the overall Zero-COVID strategy, the implementation may be augmented. In future, a policy of “precise epidemic prevention” will be utilized.

"The NHC's meeting comes at a time when the epidemic prevention and control work in some places has drifted away from the country's original intention,” Wang Guangfa, a Beijing-based respiratory expert, told the state-backed tabloid. “It seemed that some local officials have taken epidemic prevention as their top priority so that they neglected other basic or urgent needs of the residents, thus put people's lives at risk. This must be corrected.”

The news helped lift many Chinese stocks on Friday, including the EV sector that has seen production hampered by lockdowns. Shares of XPeng (XPEV) surged 17.49% in premarket trading while Li Auto (LI) and Nio (NIO) shares surged 13.13% and 8.95%, respectively.

