Akero Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.92 misses by $0.20
Nov. 04, 2022 7:29 AM ETAkero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Akero Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:AKRO): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.92 misses by $0.20.
- Akero's cash and cash equivalents for the period ended September 30, 2022, were $374.0 million.
- Akero believes that its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will be sufficient to fund its current operating plan into 2025.
- Research and development expenses for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, were $25.1 million, compared to $19.5 million for the comparable period in 2021. These increases are attributable to higher costs related to Akero's EFX program, including contract research organization costs associated with the HARMONY and SYMMETRY studies, stock-based compensation and internal personnel costs.
- General and administrative expenses for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, were $11.0 million, compared to $4.9 million for the comparable period in 2021. These increases are attributable to higher expenses for personnel, including non-cash stock-based compensation, and professional services and other costs associated with operating as a public company.
- Total operating expenses were $36.1 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, compared to $24.4 million for the comparable period in 2021.
Comments