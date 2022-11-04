Immunovant GAAP EPS of -$0.41

Nov. 04, 2022 7:31 AM ETImmunovant, Inc. (IMVT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Immunovant press release (NASDAQ:IMVT): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.41.
  • Financial Highlights for Fiscal Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2022:R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $37.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $21.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
  •  As of September 30, 2022, there were 116,614,088 shares of common stock issued and outstanding. On October 6, 2022, the Company issued 12,500,000 shares of common stock as part of the underwritten equity offering.

