BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) stock rose ~47% premarket Friday after Q3 results wherein the company said that its drug mecbotamab vedotin continued to show antitumor activity in part 1 of an ongoing phase 2 trial in patients with lung cancer.

The company is evaluating mecbotamab Vedotin (BA3011) in a patients with AXL-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

As of October, 24 patients were enrolled, 14 efficacy-evaluable patients — 12 in the non-squamous adenocarcinoma group and 2 in the squamous cell carcinoma group. In the non-squamous group, 8 out of 12 had monotherapy and 4 of 12 had combination therapy with nivolumab, sold as Opdivo by Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY).

BioAtla said all complete response/partial response (CR/PR) seen were in the non-squamous group — 4 PRs were in monotherapy (4 of 8, objective response rate (ORR) 50%). Meanwhile, 1 CR in combination therapy (1 of 4, ORR 25%).

Following BA3011 in monotherapy and in combination with nivolumab in patients with advanced NSCLC, the safety profile continues to be differentiated, with no new safety signals, the company added.

"BioAtla continues an upward trajectory with our CAB-ADC programs, with encouraging data as evidenced by the multiple partial responses observed in our part 1 Phase 2 NSCLC study as patients continue to enroll. Also, we continue to observe encouraging antitumor activity in our Phase 2 BA3011 sarcoma study," said BioAtla Co-founder, Chairman and CEO Jay Short.

In Q3, the company's net loss widened to $25.78M, compared to 22.93M in Q3 2021.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $19.84M, compared to $16.55M in Q3 2021.

Net cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended Sept. 30 was $66.1M, compared to $41.3M in the same period a year ago, mainly due to increase in R&D expenses.

Cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30 were $178.1M, compared to $245M as of Dec. 31, 2021.

BCAB +47.01% to $9.35 premarket Nov. 4