Dominion Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 beats by $0.03, revenue of $4.39B beats by $410M
Nov. 04, 2022 7:32 AM ETDominion Energy, Inc. (D)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Dominion Energy press release (NYSE:D): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $4.39B (+38.1% Y/Y) beats by $410M.
- "We expect to share updates on our fourth-quarter earnings call in early 2023 and plan to hold an investor day later in 2023 to update stakeholders more fully on our plan and the key value drivers of each of our business segments."
- The company initiates Q4 operating earnings guidance of $0.98 to $1.13 per share vs. consensus of $1.07; narrows 2022 operating earnings guidance range to $4.03 to $4.18 per share vs. consensus of $4.11.
