Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) said Friday in its Q3 earnings release that it agreed to acquire U.S.-based renewable energy Scout Clean Energy for $1B, with the potential to invest an additional $350M to support development activities.

Scout's portfolio includes more than 800 MW of operating wind assets and a pipeline of more than 22K MW of wind, solar and storage projects across 24 U.S. states, including nearly 2,500 MW of projects under construction or in advanced development.

Brookfield Renewable (NEP) said it continues to see significant growth in its U.S. business, and its development pipeline in the country has reached 60K MW.

The company reported Q3 results, including funds from operations of $0.38/share and revenues of $1.11B that beat expectations.

Brookfield Renewable Partners' (BEP) stock price return shows an 18% YTD loss and a 27% decline during the past year.