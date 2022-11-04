Brookfield Renewable to buy U.S.-based Scout Clean Energy in $1B deal

Nov. 04, 2022 7:35 AM ETBrookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP), BEP.UN:CANEPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Wind farm at sunset.

inakiantonana/E+ via Getty Images

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) said Friday in its Q3 earnings release that it agreed to acquire U.S.-based renewable energy Scout Clean Energy for $1B, with the potential to invest an additional $350M to support development activities.

Scout's portfolio includes more than 800 MW of operating wind assets and a pipeline of more than 22K MW of wind, solar and storage projects across 24 U.S. states, including nearly 2,500 MW of projects under construction or in advanced development.

Brookfield Renewable (NEP) said it continues to see significant growth in its U.S. business, and its development pipeline in the country has reached 60K MW.

The company reported Q3 results, including funds from operations of $0.38/share and revenues of $1.11B that beat expectations.

Brookfield Renewable Partners' (BEP) stock price return shows an 18% YTD loss and a 27% decline during the past year.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.