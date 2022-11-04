German service sector shrinks for 4th month as new orders drop
- The S&P Global Services PMI in Germany was revised higher to 46.5 in October 2022 from a preliminary estimate of 44.9, and compared with the previous month's 28-month low of 45.0.
- Still, the latest reading pointed to a solid rate of contraction in the service sector, as output and new orders declined due to uncertainty among clients, high inflation, soaring energy costs and rising interest rates.
- On the price front, input cost inflation was the quickest for four months and one of the highest on record on the back of high energy costs, increasing wage bills and pressure from rising interest rates.
