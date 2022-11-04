Vistra Energy reports Q3 results

Nov. 04, 2022 7:37 AM ETVistra Corp. (VST)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Vistra Energy press release (NYSE:VST): Q3 Net Income of $678M
  • Revenue of $5.15B (+72.2% Y/Y).
  • Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA1 of $1,038 million
  • Narrowed 2022 Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA1 guidance to a range of $2,960 million to $3,160 million, affirming the $3,060 million midpoint.
  • Narrowed 2022 Ongoing Operations Adjusted Free Cash Flow before Growth (Adjusted FCFbG) guidance to range of $2,170 million to $2,370 million, reducing the midpoint by $50 million to $2,270 million.
  • Initiated 2023 Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA1 and Ongoing Operations Adjusted FCFbG guidance ranges of $3,400 million to $4,000 million (midpoint of $3,700 million) and $1,750 million to $2,350 million (midpoint of $2,050 million), respectively.
  • Shares -0.38% PM.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.