Vistra Energy reports Q3 results
Nov. 04, 2022 7:37 AM ETVistra Corp. (VST)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Vistra Energy press release (NYSE:VST): Q3 Net Income of $678M
- Revenue of $5.15B (+72.2% Y/Y).
- Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA1 of $1,038 million
- Narrowed 2022 Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA1 guidance to a range of $2,960 million to $3,160 million, affirming the $3,060 million midpoint.
- Narrowed 2022 Ongoing Operations Adjusted Free Cash Flow before Growth (Adjusted FCFbG) guidance to range of $2,170 million to $2,370 million, reducing the midpoint by $50 million to $2,270 million.
- Initiated 2023 Ongoing Operations Adjusted EBITDA1 and Ongoing Operations Adjusted FCFbG guidance ranges of $3,400 million to $4,000 million (midpoint of $3,700 million) and $1,750 million to $2,350 million (midpoint of $2,050 million), respectively.
-
- Shares -0.38% PM.
Comments