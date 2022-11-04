Cboe Global Markets Non-GAAP EPS of $1.74 beats by $0.09, revenue of $442.4M beats by $0.79M
Nov. 04, 2022 7:39 AM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cboe Global Markets press release (BATS:CBOE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.74 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $442.4M (+19.7% Y/Y) beats by $0.79M.
- 2022 Fiscal Year Financial Guidance:
- Organic net revenue growth1 is expected to be in the range of 14 to 16 percentage points in 2022, up from previous guidance of 9 to 11 percentage points.
- Reaffirmed revenue from acquisitions held less than a year1 is expected to contribute total net revenue growth in a range of 2 to 3 percentage points in 2022.
- Reaffirmed organic net revenue1 from Data and Access Solutions is expected to increase by approximately 10 to 13 percent in 2022, from a base of $419 million in 2021.
- Adjusted operating expenses1 in 2022 are now expected to be in the range of $651 to $659 million, from a base of $531 million in 2021, down from previous guidance of $659 to $667 million. The guidance excludes the expected amortization of acquired intangible assets of $123 million; the company plans to reflect the exclusion of this amount in its non-GAAP reconciliation.1
- Reaffirmed depreciation and amortization expense for 2022, which is included in adjusted operating expenses above, is expected to be in the range of $40 to $44 million, excluding the expected amortization of acquired intangible assets.
- Reaffirmed the effective tax rate1 on adjusted earnings for the full year 2022 is expected to be in the range of 27.5 to 29.5 percent. Significant changes in trading volume, expenses, tax laws or rates and other items could materially impact this expectation.
- Capital expenditures for 2022 are now expected to be in the range of $43 to 48 million, down from $47 to $52 million.
