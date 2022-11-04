AECOM's venture wins contract for New Jersey light rail project
Nov. 04, 2022 7:39 AM ETAECOM (ACM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM's (NYSE:ACM) South Jersey Transit Partners joint venture has been selected to provide engineering services to the Glassboro-Camden Line (GCL) light rail project in New Jersey.
- The venture will provide engineering, project management, and additional professional services for the planned 18-mile corridor that will restore passenger service along an existing rail line.
- The scope of South Jersey Transit Partners is expected to encompass preliminary engineering, program management, civil and structural engineering, track design, risk management, quality assurance, schedule and cost management, permitting and environmental review, and operational and communication systems.
Comments