Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares gained in the pre-market trading Friday after the companies announced updated data from a Phase 2/3 clinical trial to indicate their newly launched Omicron booster shot outperformed the original COVID-19 vaccine in adults.

The analysis compared the blood samples of people who received a 30-µg booster dose (fourth dose) of the companies’ Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine and those who received a 30-µg booster dose (fourth dose) of their original COVID-19 vaccine.

While the latter group consisted of 40 individuals aged older than 55 years, 36 individuals in the former group belonged to the 18 – 55 age category, and 36 people were 55 years and older.

An analysis of blood samples one month before and after administration of the booster doses indicated that compared to pre-booster levels, Omicron BA.4/BA.5-neutralizing antibody titers rose 9.5-fold and 13.2-fold in those aged 18 to 55 years and those over 55 years, respectively.

In people who received the original vaccine, neutralizing antibody response against Omicron BA.4/BA.5 indicated a 2.9-fold rise in participants over 55.

All in all, the companies said that Omicron BA.4/BA.5 neutralizing antibody titers stood about 4-fold higher for the updated shot compared to the original vaccine in those over 55.

Safety and tolerability profile between the shots were found to be similar and favorable, according to Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX).

“As we head into the holiday season, we hope these updated data will encourage people to seek out a COVID-19 bivalent booster as soon as they are eligible in order to maintain high levels of protection against the widely circulating Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sublineages,” Pfizer (PFE) Chief Executive Albert Bourla said.

Read: The findings come after several studies questioned the antibody response of the updated booster shots compared to the original COVID-19 vaccines.