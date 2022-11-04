DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares marked a double-digit decline in Friday’s premarket trading after guiding to a larger than expected EBITDA loss for 2023.

For the third quarter of 2022, the Boston-based gambling platform posted a beat on top and bottom lines while adding 22% more unique users amid the popular NFL season. Further, the company raised its guidance for the full year.

“Our results in the third quarter significantly exceeded the expectations that we provided on our second quarter earnings conference call,” CFO Jason Park said. “We are increasing the midpoint of our fiscal year 2022 revenue guidance by $45M and improving the midpoint of our fiscal year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance by $10M, which is a meaningful improvement given our prior fiscal year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance did not include our launch in Kansas on September 1, 2022, or fourth quarter investments ahead of our expected launches in Maryland and Ohio, pending licensure and regulatory approvals.”

The company now expects $2.16B to $2.19B in revenue for the full year, up from a range of $2.08B to $2.18B previously guided. The updated range is also above the $2.14B analysts had anticipated.

However, the daily fantasy sports leader also offered 2023 guidance which came up short of expectations.

For the 2023 fiscal year, the company anticipates an adjusted EBITDA loss of $475M to $575M, significantly larger than the Wall Street consensus of $426M. While management highlighted a goal to become EBITDA positive by Q4 2023, the EBITDA loss forecasts clearly provoked a stark bearish reaction on Friday as the company continues to burn hundreds of millions per quarter on a GAAP basis. The company posted a net loss of $450.5M in the third quarter of 2022 and has lost $1.14B in the first 9 months of the year.

Shares declined 17.74% as of 7:45 AM ET, with over 1.5M shares changing hands in the premarket session.

Dig into the details of the results.