Cohu, Coherent, Advanced Energy rise as Citi upgrades on belief 'group has bottomed'

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU), Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) and Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) rose on Friday after investment firm Citi upgraded the semiconductor capital equipment companies on the belief that the "group has bottomed."

Analyst Atif Malik raised the firm's ratings on Cohu (COHU), Coherent (COHR) and Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) to buy from neutral, noting that there are three reasons for the belief that the group has "bottomed:" the collapse in memory pricing; a "dislocation" in domestic Chinese spending; and estimates for 2023 wafer fab equipment fell 20% or more and have now stabilized.

In a research note, Malik said that with lower prices, including the NAND memory being down by 50% in the second half of 2022, "Stocks generally rebound once memory prices hit cash costs," and forward estimate revisions typically bottom out ahead of larger economic corrections.

Malike added that the estimate for 2023 spending on wafer fab equipment could drop from roughly $70B to $65B or even $60B, but "the big Street estimate cut is done, in our view."

Cohu (COHU) gained more than 3% to reach $31 a share in premarket trading, while Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) tacked on 1% and Coherent (COHR) rose 2.5%.

Malik added that there are a few key debates among investors right now, including whether wafer fab equipment spending in 2024 will be up or down. Right now, Citi is modeling $78B in spending for 2024, below the previous view of $88B.

Other debates include whether China can grow or whether it will reduce wafer fab equipment spending, with Citi leaning towards the latter.

"We do not expect China to be a region of meaningful capacity expansion for the multinational memory or foundry makers in the foreseeable future despite granted licenses with the option to renew annually," Malik said.

There's also a debate over whether silicon carbide materials continue to grow at more than 30% compounded annually, due in large part to the growing demand for electric vehicles, an area where Wolfspeed (WOLF) and Coherent (COHR) appear poised to do well. Malik estimated that Wolfspeed (WOLF) has more than two years of a "first mover advantage" in 200mm wafers, with Coherent (COHR) trailing in second place.

Last month, Coherent (COHR) named Julie Sheridan Eng as the company's new Chief Technology Officer.

Analysts are mostly positive on Coherent (COHR). It has a BUY rating from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a BUY. Conversely, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates COHR a SELL.