Virax Biolabs to sell 2.3M shares for ~$3.8M
Nov. 04, 2022 7:49 AM ETVirax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Biotechnology company Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) has agreed to sell 2.3M shares at a gross purchase price of $1.65 per share, with gross proceeds expected to be ~$3.8M.
- VRAX has entered into a definitive agreement with a healthcare-focused institutional investor for the transaction.
- Additionally, Virax will issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to 3.5M shares. The warrants carry an exercise price of $1.73 per share.
- The warrants will become exercisable in six months after their date of issuance and expire in five and a half years.
- The net proceeds are intended to be used for the development and commercialization of the company's T-Cell Test technology as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- The private placement is expected to close on or about Nov. 8.
- VRAX shares were trading -16.16% pre-market.
- Source: Press Release
Comments