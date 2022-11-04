Virax Biolabs to sell 2.3M shares for ~$3.8M

Nov. 04, 2022 7:49 AM ETVirax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Scientist working with blood samples in laboratory

Evgenyi_Eg/iStock via Getty Images

  • Biotechnology company Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) has agreed to sell 2.3M shares at a gross purchase price of $1.65 per share, with gross proceeds expected to be ~$3.8M.
  • VRAX has entered into a definitive agreement with a healthcare-focused institutional investor for the transaction.
  • Additionally, Virax will issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to 3.5M shares. The warrants carry an exercise price of $1.73 per share.
  • The warrants will become exercisable in six months after their date of issuance and expire in five and a half years.
  • The net proceeds are intended to be used for the development and commercialization of the company's T-Cell Test technology as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
  • The private placement is expected to close on or about Nov. 8.
  • VRAX shares were trading -16.16% pre-market.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.