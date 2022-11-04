Kaixin Auto to acquire Chinese EV POCCO brand owner

Nov. 04, 2022 7:58 AM ETKaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) announced Friday its decision to acquire EV firm Morning Star Auto in all-stock deal, where Kaixin will issue 100M of its shares.
  • Once the transaction is completed, Kaixin will own all assets and business operations related to the Chinese mini electric vehicles' brand, POCCO, which operates under MeiMei and DuoDuo models.
  • That outlines Morning Star's 100% equity ownership of POCCO's parent Wuxi Morning Star Technology and Henan Yujie Times Automobile.
  • "The electric vehicles business is experiencing strong growth in China. Kaixin is committed to achieving accelerated transition into the EV industry through mergers & acquisitions and intensive investment to quickly gain the desired market share," commented CEO Mingjun Lin.
  • Financial details and other terms of the transaction not yet disclosed.
  • KXIN stock is up 3.44% in pre-market on Friday.

Comments

