Moog reports Q4 mixed earnings; initiates FY23 guidance

Nov. 04, 2022 7:58 AM ETMoog Inc. (MOG.A), MOG.BBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Moog press release (NYSE:MOG.A): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.36 misses by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $768M (+6.1% Y/Y) beats by $7.98M.
  • Operating margin of 8.6% and adjusted operating margin of 10.4%, up 80 basis points from a year ago.
  • Fiscal 2023 Guidance: Sales of $3.2 billion vs. consensus of $3.14B, a 5% increase; Full year operating margin of 11.0%, up 80 basis points; Tax rate of 25.0%; Diluted earnings per share of $5.70, plus or minus $0.20 vs. consensus of $5.93; and $280 million in cash flow from operating activities.

