AnPac gets till Nov 23 to meet Nasdaq listing rule
Nov. 04, 2022 8:04 AM ETAnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (ANPC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) said the Nasdaq Hearings Panel has granted its request for continued listing on the Capital Market, subject to conditions.
- By Nov. 23, the company would have to meet Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid price rule for continued listing on the exchange.
- In order to fully comply with the terms of this exception, AnPac must be able to show compliance with all requirements for continued listing, the company said in a press release on Friday.
- In October, AnPac said it would undertake a ratio change for its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) wherein one ADS representing one Class A ordinary share would be changed to one ADS representing twenty Class A ordinary shares.
- This was to take effect today (Nov. 4).
- AnPac noted that its shares will continue to be traded on Nasdaq, pending a final written decision by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel after Nov. 23.
