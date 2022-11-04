Aehr wins $4.4M worth orders for WaferPak full wafer contactors

Nov. 04, 2022 8:03 AM ETAehr Test Systems (AEHR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has won $4.4M in orders for multiple WaferPak full wafer contactors to meet increased production capacity needs of its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer.
  • The contactors under these orders are expected to ship by the end of Aehr’s fiscal quarter ending February 28, 2023.
  • CEO comment: "We are excited to receive these follow-on orders for a significant number of WaferPaks to be used with previously shipped FOX-XP systems for high volume production of MOSFETS used in electric vehicle inverters and onboard chargers. This customer is a leading Fortune 500 supplier of semiconductor devices with a significant customer base in the automotive semiconductor market, and has publicly announced that they expect their growth rate to accelerate faster than previously forecasted. They continue to forecast orders for a significant number of FOX systems and WaferPak Contactors during this fiscal year and well into the future."
  • Shares are trading +3.16% pre-market.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.