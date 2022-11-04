Aehr wins $4.4M worth orders for WaferPak full wafer contactors
Nov. 04, 2022 8:03 AM ETAehr Test Systems (AEHR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has won $4.4M in orders for multiple WaferPak full wafer contactors to meet increased production capacity needs of its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer.
- The contactors under these orders are expected to ship by the end of Aehr’s fiscal quarter ending February 28, 2023.
- CEO comment: "We are excited to receive these follow-on orders for a significant number of WaferPaks to be used with previously shipped FOX-XP systems for high volume production of MOSFETS used in electric vehicle inverters and onboard chargers. This customer is a leading Fortune 500 supplier of semiconductor devices with a significant customer base in the automotive semiconductor market, and has publicly announced that they expect their growth rate to accelerate faster than previously forecasted. They continue to forecast orders for a significant number of FOX systems and WaferPak Contactors during this fiscal year and well into the future."
- Shares are trading +3.16% pre-market.
