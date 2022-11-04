Whitehorse Gold to launch up to $3M private placement
Nov. 04, 2022 8:05 AM ETSilvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM), WHG:CA, SVM:CA, WHGDFWHGDFBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Whitehorse Gold (OTCQX:WHGDF) (TSXV:WHG:CA) intends to launch an up to $3M non-brokered private placement financing from the sale of up to 7.5M units at $0.40 per unit.
- Each unit consists of one share and one-half of one non-transferable share purchase warrant.
- Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one share at $0.65 per share.
- Silvercorp Metals (NYSE:SVM), the mineral exploration company's largest shareholder, and other insiders are expected to participate in the offering with the purchase of an aggregate of up to 5M units.
- The net proceeds are intended to be used for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.
- The offering is likely to close on or about Nov. 30.
- Source: Press Release
