PPL Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 misses by $0.01, revenue of $2.13B beats by $320M
Nov. 04, 2022 8:07 AM ETPPL Corporation (PPL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- PPL press release (NYSE:PPL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $2.13B (+41.1% Y/Y) beats by $320M.
- Raises the midpoint of 2022 ongoing earnings forecast to $1.40 per share from $1.37 and narrows forecast range to $1.35 to $1.45 per share vs. consensus of $1.42.
- Looking forward, Sorgi said PPL also remains confident in its plan to deliver top-tier annual earnings per share and dividend growth of 6% to 8% annually. PPL's projected compound annual earnings per share and dividend growth of 6% to 8% through at least 2025 is based off its 2022 pro forma forecast range of $1.40 to $1.55 per share, with a midpoint of $1.48 per share. The pro forma forecast range reflects a full year of earnings contributions from Rhode Island Energy.
Comments