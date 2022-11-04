PPL Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 misses by $0.01, revenue of $2.13B beats by $320M

Nov. 04, 2022 8:07 AM ETPPL Corporation (PPL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • PPL press release (NYSE:PPL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $2.13B (+41.1% Y/Y) beats by $320M.
  • Raises the midpoint of 2022 ongoing earnings forecast to $1.40 per share from $1.37 and narrows forecast range to $1.35 to $1.45 per share vs. consensus of $1.42.
  • Looking forward, Sorgi said PPL also remains confident in its plan to deliver top-tier annual earnings per share and dividend growth of 6% to 8% annually. PPL's projected compound annual earnings per share and dividend growth of 6% to 8% through at least 2025 is based off its 2022 pro forma forecast range of $1.40 to $1.55 per share, with a midpoint of $1.48 per share. The pro forma forecast range reflects a full year of earnings contributions from Rhode Island Energy.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.