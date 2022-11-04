American Axle sinks 18% after denying sale talks
Nov. 04, 2022 8:10 AM ETAmerican Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL)BWA, DAN, MLSPFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- American Axle (NYSE:AXL) fell 18% in premarket trading after saying that it's not engaged in any talks to sell the company.
- "While our long-standing policy is to not publicly comment on market rumors and media speculation, we feel it is important to state that we are engaged in any discussions to sell the company and that we are not otherwise for sale," AXL said in a statement.
- The denial comes after Bloomberg Thursday reported that automotive parts supplier has attracted preliminary takeover interest. Melrose Industries PLC (OTCPK:MLSPF) is said be evaluating combining its GKN Automotive unit with American AXL (AXL). AXL has also contacted peers including BorgWarner (BWA) and Dana Inc. (DAN) to see their interest in a deal.
- American Axl (AXL) also reported Q3 results on Friday.
