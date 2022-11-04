Twilio collapses as analysts cut following weak Q4 guidance, 'disappointing' analyst day

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares lost more than a quarter of their value in premarket trading on Friday after the communications software company held its analyst day and reported third-quarter results and issued a weaker-than-expected forecast, prompting several firms to downgrade the stock.

RBC analyst Rishi Jaluria lowered his rating on Twilio (TWLO) to sector perform from outperform and cut the price target to $55 from $110, noting that the "disappointing" analyst day and weak guidance left RBC "unable to defend the long-term story."

"On balance, the quarter and analyst day effectively went against the bull case on the stock," Jaluria wrote in a note to clients. "We believe Twilio has good technology and is playing in a large market, but increasingly appears in need of a turnaround."

In addition, Jaluria noted that the guidance of 18% to 19% growth, which was "well below expectations" was impacted by macro headwinds and the fact that Twilio (TWLO) did not lend its software to politicians, which is seen as "a huge surprise and not communicated prior."

At its analyst day, Twilio (TWLO) also removed its 30% growth target and lowered it to 15% to 25% growth, which Jaluria said was "dramatic" and worried that competition and a lack of execution are to blame.

Jaluria also pointed out that Twilio (TWLO) has "some" commitment to profitability, as it gave more detail around gross margins, but there needs to be more, especially in this economic environment. Investors may have also been surprised to learn that the company's Flex segment is only a $100M annual recurring revenue business, 4.5 years after being launched, and a "fraction" of the size of the rest of the cloud communications-as-a-service leaders, including NICE (NICE), Five9 (FIVN), Genesys and Talkdesk, which is built on Twilio.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin cut his firm's rating on Twilio (TWLO) to equal weight, noting that the guidance and investor day present a "tough leap of faith" which is hard to do at the current moment, even when taking into account the 75% decline year-to-date in the stock.

"While we still believe in the extensibility of the underlying comms platform and acknowledge this is a tough time to throw in the towel, we come away expecting this transition will take time and significant effort before it can prove able to provide meaningful valuation support and expect Twilio shares will remain challenged until then," Turrin wrote.

On Wednesday, Bank of America gave a rare double downgrade to Twilio (TWLO), citing revenue concerns amid increased competition.

Analysts are largely positive on Twilio (TWLO). It has a BUY rating from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a BUY. Conversely, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates TWLO a HOLD.