American Axle & Manufacturing Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 beats by $0.03, revenue of $1.54B beats by $70M, updates FY guidance
Nov. 04, 2022 8:16 AM ETAmerican Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- American Axle & Manufacturing press release (NYSE:AXL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $1.54B (+27.3% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
2022 Updated Financial Outlook: AAM is targeting sales in the range of $5.75 - $5.85 billion (consensus of $5.84B) vs. $5.75 - $5.95 billion prior. AAM is targeting Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $745 - $765 million vs. $790 - $830 million prior. AAM is targeting Adjusted free cash flow of approximately $300 million vs. $300 - $350 million prior; this target assumes capital spending of approximately 3.0% - 3.5% of sales.
- Shares -17% PM.
