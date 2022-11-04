American Axle & Manufacturing Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 beats by $0.03, revenue of $1.54B beats by $70M, updates FY guidance

Nov. 04, 2022 8:16 AM ETAmerican Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • American Axle & Manufacturing press release (NYSE:AXL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $1.54B (+27.3% Y/Y) beats by $70M.

  • 2022 Updated Financial Outlook: AAM is targeting sales in the range of $5.75 - $5.85 billion (consensus of $5.84B)  vs. $5.75 - $5.95 billion prior. AAM is targeting Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $745 - $765 million vs. $790 - $830 million prior. AAM is targeting Adjusted free cash flow of approximately $300 million vs. $300 - $350 million prior; this target assumes capital spending of approximately 3.0% - 3.5% of sales.

  • Shares -17% PM.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.