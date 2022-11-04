Koppers Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $1.19 beats by $0.02, revenue of $536.1M misses by $18.9M

Nov. 04, 2022 8:21 AM ETKoppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Koppers Holdings press release (NYSE:KOP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.19 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $536.1M (+26.2% Y/Y) misses by $18.9M.
  •  Koppers expects 2022 sales of approximately $2.0 billion, compared with $1.68 billion in the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $230 million for 2022, compared with $223.5 million in the prior year.

  • Koppers announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on December 12, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on November 25, 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.