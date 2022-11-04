Koppers Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $1.19 beats by $0.02, revenue of $536.1M misses by $18.9M
Nov. 04, 2022 8:21 AM ETKoppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Koppers Holdings press release (NYSE:KOP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.19 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $536.1M (+26.2% Y/Y) misses by $18.9M.
- Koppers expects 2022 sales of approximately $2.0 billion, compared with $1.68 billion in the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $230 million for 2022, compared with $223.5 million in the prior year.
Koppers announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on December 12, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on November 25, 2022.
