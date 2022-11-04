UBS downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) to Sell from Neutral on Friday, noting that the decision by the company’s Chief Executive Kare Schultz to step down will create a phase of uncertainty given his track record.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Schultz, who led the generic drugmaker since 2017, plans not to renew his contract when it expires in November 2023.

“We believe his strong credibility was a key reason for investor excitement in the story, which would be tough to replicate going forward,” the analysts led by Ashwani Verma wrote, reducing their price target on the stock to $7 from $10 per share.

With their forecasts for North America core generics, Humira biosimilar, and key brands such as Austedo & Ajovy falling short of Street estimates, the team opts to keep their revenue and EBITDA projections for the company below the consensus.

Additionally, Verma and the team note that the DOJ price-fixing case represents a persisting “underappreciated risk” with a potential downside to investors.

Citing legal experts, the analysts expect near-term activity in the case with a potential outcome involving a ban for conducting business with the government in a worst-case scenario and/or cash settlement of $525M – $595M.

Read more about Teva’s (TEVA) Q3 2022 financials.