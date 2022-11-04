5 stocks to watch on Friday: Starbucks, DraftKings, Block and more

Nov. 04, 2022 8:28 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)SBUX, WBD, PYPL, SQBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

Online Fantasy Sports Sites, FanDuel And DraftKings, Under Scrutiny Of Government

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Jobs data will likely drive sentiment during Friday's session, as the major U.S. equity averages look to break a four-session losing streak. Here are several stocks to watch for Friday:

  • Starbucks (SBUX) rose nearly 5% in premarket trading, boosted by Street-beating quarterly results. These included a 7% rise in global comparable store sales, driven by an 11% increase in North America. An 8% advance in average ticket counteracted a drop in transactions.
  • A disappointing 2023 forecast sparked a premarket slide in DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). Shares of the sports gambling app dropped 17% after the company predicted a wider-than-expected EBITDA loss for next year. For its Q3 results, the company issued better-than-expected earnings and revenue. The firm also raised its 2022 outlook.
  • PayPal (PYPL) topped projections with its Q3 earnings and revenue. However, the fintech stalwart provided disappointing guidance. The company projected a Q4 revenue total of about $7.38B, below the $7.74B that analysts were predicting. Hurt by the forecast, PYPL dropped 6% before the opening bell.
  • While PYPL fell, rival payment service Block (SQ) saw its stock soar in premarket trading. Shares climbed 12% after the company surpassed Q3 expectations, reporting increased profits for both its Cashapp and Square products.
  • Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) retreated nearly 4% before the opening bell following the release of disappointing quarterly results. Revenue fell 11% from last year, reaching a total of $9.82B. This missed projections by more than $500M.

For a look at the broader market, see why hedge fund Elliott Management predicts hyperinflation and maybe the worst market since World War II.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.