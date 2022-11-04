5 stocks to watch on Friday: Starbucks, DraftKings, Block and more

Jobs data will likely drive sentiment during Friday's session, as the major U.S. equity averages look to break a four-session losing streak. Here are several stocks to watch for Friday:

Starbucks (SBUX) rose nearly 5% in premarket trading, boosted by Street-beating quarterly results . These included a 7% rise in global comparable store sales, driven by an 11% increase in North America. An 8% advance in average ticket counteracted a drop in transactions.

Street-beating quarterly results A disappointing 2023 forecast sparked a premarket slide in DraftKings ( NASDAQ: DKNG

PayPal (PYPL) topped projections with its Q3 earnings and revenue. However, the fintech stalwart provided disappointing guidance. The company projected a Q4 revenue total of about $7.38B, below the $7.74B that analysts were predicting. Hurt by the forecast, PYPL dropped 6% before the opening bell.

While PYPL fell, rival payment service Block (SQ) saw its stock soar in premarket trading. Shares climbed 12% after the company surpassed Q3 expectations, reporting increased profits for both its Cashapp and Square products.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) retreated nearly 4% before the opening bell following the release of disappointing quarterly results. Revenue fell 11% from last year, reaching a total of $9.82B. This missed projections by more than $500M.

