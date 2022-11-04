Super Group says Digital Gaming acquisition to close in January 2023, reaffirms guidance
Nov. 04, 2022 8:28 AM ETSuper Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) said the acquisition of Digital Gaming is expected to close in January 2023, having maintained its FY22 outlook.
- The FY22 revenue is expected to be between €1.15B and €1.28B, vs. consensus of $1.23B.
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between €200M and €215M.
- Also, the recently-acquired Jumpman Gaming contributed ~€7M of net revenue as well as positive EBITDA in September.
- The online sports betting and gaming operator is set to release its Q3 results on Nov. 22.
- Source: Press Release
