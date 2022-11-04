Super Group says Digital Gaming acquisition to close in January 2023, reaffirms guidance

  • Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) said the acquisition of Digital Gaming is expected to close in January 2023, having maintained its FY22 outlook.
  • The FY22 revenue is expected to be between €1.15B and €1.28B, vs. consensus of $1.23B.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between €200M and €215M.
  • Also, the recently-acquired Jumpman Gaming contributed ~€7M of net revenue as well as positive EBITDA in September.
  • The online sports betting and gaming operator is set to release its Q3 results on Nov. 22.
